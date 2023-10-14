Man killed, sheriff's department canine seriously wounded in Fond du Lac

A man was shot and killed in Fond du Lac Saturday morning after police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons, the state Department of Justice said.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office canine was shot and seriously wounded in the incident, DOJ said.

The shooting occurred at about 6 a.m., when officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place.

Law enforcement encountered a man inside a vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man, the DOJ said. The man was treated for injuries but died at the scene.

No other members of the public or law enforcement were injured during the shooting.

The wounded sheriff's canine was continuing to receive care at a veterinarian hospital.

The sheriff’s deputy was equipped with a body-worn and squad cameras. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The DOJ is leading the investigation into the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man killed, sheriff's department canine wounded in Fond du Lac