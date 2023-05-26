Man killed by shooter who asked what he was ‘looking at,’ witness tells Fort Worth police

A man died Friday after a person walking by shot him as he sat in a car on South Grove Street, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers learned that the victim and a witness had been sitting inside a car in the 2700 block of South Grove Street, in south Fort Worth, before the shooting.

The suspect was walking by and asked the victim and witness what they were looking at, the witness told police.

After walking past them, the suspect began shooting into their car, the witness said.

The victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, crawled into the floor board and was shot, according to police.

The witness drove the victim to JPS Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police have not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon. Homicide detectives are investigating.