Man killed after shooting on 17th Street in Portland neighborhood identified

UPDATE: Louisville police arrest man in connection with fatal 2020 shooting in Portland

A man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, Louisville police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of N. 17th St. Saturday afternoon, a LMPD spokesman said. Authorities found him shot and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified him on Sunday as Brian Keith Cardwell, 34. He lived on the same block he died.

There are no suspects, and the LMPD homicide unit is investigating.

More: 5-year-old shot in Louisville and is in critical condition, LMPD says

LMPD: Man and woman found dead inside a car in Louisville after apparent shooting

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com or 502-582-4471, and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth. Support strong local journalism by subscribing: courier-journal.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD: Man dead after shooting on 17th Street in Portland