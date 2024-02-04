Man killed in shooting on I-95 in Foxboro identified

The man killed in a shooting on I-95 in Foxboro has been identified and police are now asking for public assistance on who the shooter is.

On February 3 Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to I-95 southbound in Foxboro for a reported shooting shortly after 10:00 p.m., state police say.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, the driver of a dark-colored or possibly black sedan fired multiple rounds into a black Mercedes while traveling down the highway.

The Mercedes then reportedly swerved into a Lexus SUV being driven by a family, causing the Lexus to crash into the woods off the highway. The Mercedes then apparently swerved again, striking the center guard rail before coming to rest on the highway, the DA says.

Occupants of the Lexus did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, Justin R. Parker, 37, of Chestnut Street in North Attleboro, was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The right two lanes of I-95 were closed around mile marker 15.6 in Foxboro, near Mechanic Street, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen any part of this incident, or who may have seen one or more dark-colored sedans operating erratically or at a high rate of speed on Rte. 95 before or after the area of Exit 16 to call 781-327-9801 and speak with State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” Morrissey said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

