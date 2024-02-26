Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richland County, deputies say

A man was killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Mallet Hill Road, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release. The shooting was at the Carrington Place apartment complex in the Columbia area, near Exit 80 on Interstate 20.

The resident who reported the shooting told law enforcement officers about hearing four to five gunshots around one of the buildings at the complex, according to an incident report shared by the sheriff’s department.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found the apartment complex’s courtesy officer attempting to provide life-saving care to the man who had been shot multiple times, the incident report said. The victim was unconscious, lying in a breezeway outside one of the apartment complex buildings, according to the incident report.

The 35-year-old victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. The sheriff’s department said the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.