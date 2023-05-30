Man killed in shooting after argument identified by Fresno police. They seek witnesses

The man shot to death over the weekend following an argument with another man was identified Tuesday by Fresno police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way about 7 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting and found Paul Fierro, 39, police said.

Fierro had a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting followed a verbal altercation, officers said.

Police said they continue to look for witnesses and surveillance footage in the area.

Officers were also involved in a crash as they responded to the scene, police said.

Paul Fierro, 39, of Fresno was the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday, May 28, 2023, near the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way, police said.

Two officers rushing to the scene crashed with a car at Blackstone and Dakota avenues, which was about a block away. The two officers in the police vehicle were not injured, but two people in the other car were taken to the hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by police to call 559-621-7000. Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

A police vehicle collided with another vehicle at Blackstone and Dakota avenues on Sunday, May 28, 2023.