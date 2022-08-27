Man killed in shooting at Arlington apartment complex, second shooting there this year

One man is dead after he was shot in an east Arlington apartment complex on Friday afternoon, according to Arlington police.

The man, who will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was laying on the ground at the Felix Apartments in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive when officers arrived, according to Arlington police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was shot sometime around 4 p.m. Friday. They believe the shooter fled the area after the shooting.

Witnesses have provided investigators with leads they are pursuing, but no arrests have been made yet, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident.

This is the second shooting and third shooting death at the apartment complex this year, after police said a 19-year-old man shot and killed two of his cousins in January.