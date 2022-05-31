Man killed in shooting at Atwater apartment identified by Merced County coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a Friday shooting at an Atwater apartment complex as Armando Gonzales, 37, of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Authorities identified Jason Dominguez, 22, of Atwater as a suspect in the shooting. Dominguez was arrested and booked Friday into Merced County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, according to jail records.

According to the Atwater Police Department, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, though it appears to be related to a previous domestic violence incident involving Gonzales and a woman.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. Officers located Gonzales in the bedroom of an apartment suffering from two gunshot injuries, according to police. Live saving measures were attempted but Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

After gathering information from statements and collected evidence, Dominguez was arrested by officers. According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, the victim and suspect are related.