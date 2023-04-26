Man killed in shooting at Beech Grove apartments during 'disturbance,' police say

One man is dead after a disturbance in the hallway of a Beech Grove apartment building led to a shooting, according to police.

Beech Grove Police Department officers were called to the apartments in the 2400 block of Albany Street on a report of a person shot around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found DeMarcus Antonio French, 26, with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. French was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the common hallway of an apartment building and detectives have already spoken with some of the witnesses. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but there does not appear to be any danger to the public, police said.

