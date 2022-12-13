Man killed in shooting at Best Western, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Best Western on Youngerman Circle East.

STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say

According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location and found a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are at the scene conducting their investigations. Detectives said that they don’t have a suspect or a motive for the shooting, but are reviewing surveillance video and canvassing the area for witnesses. However, they do believe the suspect was targeted.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps



