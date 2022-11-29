Man killed in shooting at Brentwood apartment complex

A man in his 30s was killed early Tuesday morning at the Sanctuary Walk apartment complex on East 21st Street.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man had at least one gunshot wound.

Action News Jax arrived to find police surrounding a white car with Georgia plates that had crashed into one of the buildings, damaging a column holding up a staircase.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jax announces details on how to apply for emergency rental and utility assistance program

We’re working to find out if there’s any structural damage to the apartments near the crash.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen something to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: Youth resource deputy in Putnam County arrested, charged with custodial sexual battery

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.