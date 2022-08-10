Man killed in shooting at Broad Ripple pub is identified

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Connor's Pub.

Update: This article was updated August 10, 2022 with information about an arrest and conviction made in this case.

A man killed early Thursday at a pub in the Broad Ripple section of Indianapolis has been identified.

Alfred Hayes Jr., 36, died of a gunshot wound, the Marion County coroner's office said Thursday.

Someone called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report a shooting at Connor's Pub, 6331 Ferguson St., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Hewitt said.

Officers found a man outside the north-side pub suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, Hewitt said.

In 2020, Curtis Baker was arrested in Michigan in connection to the October killing of Alfred Hayes Jr. at a pub in Broad Ripple.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Baker was arrested by police in Edwardsburg, Michigan. He has been charged with one count of murder in Marion County in the Oct. 3, 2019, shooting at Connor's Pub.

On Aug. 10, 2022 Baker was convicted of murder for the 2019 killing of Hayes, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Connor's Pub was back open for business Thursday afternoon.

The Broad Ripple Village Association said in a statement "We are deeply saddened about the news of the tragic death that occurred early this morning."

IMPD will held an information session for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Storefront Theatre, 717 Broad Ripple Ave., according to the association's statement.

