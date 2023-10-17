Man killed in shooting in Clovis identified by police. City’s second killing this year

The victim shot to death in a Clovis street this week was identified Tuesday as a 33-year-old Fresno man by police.

Jose Ruedas of Fresno was found with at least one gunshot wound after midnight Monday on Brookside Drive in a neighborhood near Clovis and Barstow avenues, police said.

Police received multiple 911 calls for the violence just south of the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Police said in an update on Tuesday they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and the violence was not random.

Detectives were looking for witnesses and surveillance video from the area.

The killing marks the second so far this year in Clovis.

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the non-emergency phone number at 559-324-2800.

Anyone can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.