Man killed in shooting in Columbia, police say

A man was killed in a shooting Monday night and the death is being investigated, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Dubard Street, according to police. That’s in the area between Two Notch Road and North Beltline Boulevard, about a mile from C.A. Johnson High School.

At about 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports about a shooting, police said.

Officers found a man who had been fatally wounded, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

Another man was detained for questioning, police said. There was no word if the man has been arrested, and if so, what charges he is facing.

Information about anybody else who might be involved in the shooting was not available, and there was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.