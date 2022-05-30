Man killed after shooting in Dayton shopping center parking lot early Sunday morning

A man was killed after an early morning shooting in a shopping center parking lot in Dayton Sunday morning, according to a Dayton police incident report and dispatch records.

>>Man dies after early Sunday morning shooting in Dayton

Police and medics were called to the Gettysburg Plaza shopping center in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot.

A Dayton police incident report lists the incident as a homicide investigation with a male listed as the victim. The victim’s name and age were not available pending further investigation and notification of family by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“We need an officer right here right now,” one 911 caller said in a call obtained in a News Center 7 public records request. “He got shot! Come get this man! They shot him up.”

“There’s a shooting going on at Gettysburg Plaza. They said somebody is out there dead,” a second caller said.

>>Task force releases results from Sunday’s OVI checkpoint in Dayton

Police reported hearing around 30 shots coming from the area after police were dispatched to the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic.

>>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives into field

The shooting happened just hours after an OVI checkpoint was in operation in the same stretch of North Gettysburg Avenue. The checkpoint also resulted in a brief chase after a driver refused to stop for the checkpoint. The driver was later taken into custody after a foot chase involving state troopers.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.



