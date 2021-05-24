Man killed after shooting at deputies

May 24—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot a man Saturday after he fired a weapon at them, the sheriff's office said.

Adam Hartley died about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in a local hospital, where he had been flown after the shooting, a press release said. No other identifying information about Hartley, including his age and place of residence, was released.

Deputies had gone to the 8900 block of N.C. 150 South near the Churchland community of western Davidson County about 1 p.m. Saturday after reports of multiple people exchanging gunfire, the press release said.

Deputies were met by someone who directed them toward Hartley. Deputies tracked Hartley through a wooded area and found him in the back yard of a residence in the 9000 block of N.C. 150 South. He was armed with what the press release called only "a firearm and an edged weapon." No other information about the weapons was released.

Deputies ordered Hartley to drop the weapons and get on the ground, but instead he aimed at the deputies and fired, the press release said.

Deputies returned fire and shot Hartley. The sheriff's office did not release any information about how many times Hartley was shot or where his wounds were.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on Hartley until EMS personnel arrived, the press release said.

There were no injuries reported to any deputies and no one other than Hartley involved, the press release said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an investigation, and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative duties.