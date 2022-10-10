Man killed in shooting early Monday morning at Circle K on Peach Orchard Road

A 29-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting Monday on Peach Orchard Road.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot and least one time and pronounced dead at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Fatal shootings in Richmond County

The number of people killed in homicides in Richmond County so far this year has surpassed the total number killed in 2021.

There have been 32 people killed in homicides in Richmond County so far in 2022. In all of 2021, there were 31 people killed in homicides.

Homicides in the past two months:

On Aug. 4, Damien Tanksley, 35, was shot at the Get it To Go gas station of Windsor Spring Road in Augusta and pronounced dead at 10:21 a.m. While the crime was originally reported as a homicide by the Richmond County Coroner's Office, the suspect in the shooting was not charged. The investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office at a later date for review.

On Aug. 20, Nakendrick Dewayne Glover, 29, was shot at a home on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Drive and was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

On Aug. 21, Samuel Jackson, 28, was shot at the Circle K on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. He later died from his injuries. Donald Gross, 61, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to Jackson's death.

On Aug. 23, Cynthia Wright, 43, of Augusta, was shot at her workplace on 5th Street in Augusta. She died shortly after the shooting. Cornell Thomas, 32, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon in connection to Wright's death.

On Sept. 19, Kenterious Wageman, 17, and Kameron Tucker, 19, were shot at a home on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Andre Rountree, 18, is charged with murder.

On Sept. 29, Kimberly Harris-Opoku, 56, was shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 30, Zayquantez Jones, 17, was shot at the Smart Grocery gas station on Wrightsboro Road. He later died from his injuries. Darontaye Cummings, 17, of Augusta, is charged with murder, a weapons charge and a false identification charge in connection to Jones' death.

