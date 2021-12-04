Man killed in shooting early Saturday, Kansas City’s fifth homicide in past week

Katie Moore
A person was detained Saturday morning after a man was fatally shot, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. to the shooting at 46th Terrace and Bales Ave.

Police found a man who had been shot and unresponsive in the front yard of a residence, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

Emergency crews declared the victim dead.

One person who was at the scene when officers arrived was detained for further investigation, Becchina said.

The man’s killing was the fifth homicide in the past week in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kansas City police officers investigate a fatal shooting at 46th Terrace and Bales Ave.
