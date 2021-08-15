Man killed in shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, park, authorities say

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday.

Deputies were called at about 5:23 a.m. to Matney Park near Shawnee Drive and South 39th Street on a shooting, Capt. Kyle Harvey with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

There, first responders found a shooting victim in a car inside the park, Harvey said. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, had been shot several times.

The homicide is under investigation by the sheriff’s office since the killing happened within one of their parks.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The latest killing marks the 24th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star.