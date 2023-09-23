Man killed in shooting in East Baltimore Saturday morning

A man was shot and killed in the Ellwood Park-Monument neighborhood of East Baltimore Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Curley Street and found an unidentified victim with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man, 38, was injured in the same shooting and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.