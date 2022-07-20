Man killed in shooting at Frankie Avenue apartment parking lot in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police officers are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue.

One man is dead after a midday shooting in an apartment parking lot, Fayetteville police said.

According to a news release, officers responding to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said, and his identity has not been released while officials work to notify his family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

