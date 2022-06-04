Man killed in shooting Friday night in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday night in the Oliver neighborhood in East Baltimore, authorities said.

Police officers said they were called to the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.