Man killed in shooting at gas station near Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs game

Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday afternoon near Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Denver Broncos.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 9000 block of East U.S. 40 Highway, police said. The caller reported witnessing a shooting in the parking lot of the Short Stop gas station.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the business with a gunshot wound and began providing medical attention until help arrived, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department. The man died at the scene a short time later.

The suspect fled the area, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting report it anonymously to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

The death marked the first homicide of the year in Independence. The city had 18 homicides in 2022, including three shooting-related deaths in December, according to data tracked by The Star.