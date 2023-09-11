Man killed in shooting at house in Wilton Manors

A man died Sunday night after he was shot multiple times at a home in Wilton Manors, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilton Manors Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Northwest 28th Court shortly before 11 p.m. and found the victim inside with multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said late Monday afternoon.

Officers tried to save his life until he was taken to Broward Health North. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His name is withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims to shield their identifying information from the public. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths within Wilton Manors’ jurisdiction. Homicide and crime scene detectives are leading the investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Homicide Det. Steven Novak at 954-321-4325, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App or anonymously contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **8477 from any cellphone.