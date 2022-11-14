Man killed in shooting inside Rock Hill apartment, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill just after midnight Monday morning.

Officers went to an apartment on Paces River Avenue, off Celanese Road and by the Catawba River, just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Police said they were called for reports of gunfire, and said when they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man inside an apartment who had been shot more than once. He died at the scene, investigators said.

Police did not release the man’s identity, or say what led up to the shooting. There was no word on any arrests.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 803-329-7293.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

