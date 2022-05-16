Man killed in shooting in Keene, NH

Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Keene, N.H.

Officers were called to 6 Green St. around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and found the man outside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified him as Kristopher Chagnon. They are investigating whether the person who shot him acted in self defense, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.

Investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting and say there is no danger to the public, according to the attorney general.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at (603) 628-8477 or the Keene Police Department at (603) 357-9813.

