Man killed in shooting at Lancaster Motor Speedway during late Saturday race

A 53-year-old man was fatally shot during a crowded race late Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway, officials said.

The shooting happened during the last race shortly before 11 p.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies were “working extra duty” at the event and immediately responded to an area inside the front gate near the ticket office, officials said.

There, deputies found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the release said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“I know everyone knows what happened at the race tonight, all I ask is that everyone keep that person (sic) family in your thoughts and prayers,” the speedway said in a Facebook post.

The speedway held its third annual Steven Johnson Memorial Race Saturday, according to its website. A “large crowd” was present for the night’s races, the release said.

No one else was injured during the shooting, officials said.

Witnesses provided information to investigators about the shooter, officials said, but no arrests have yet been made.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in statement. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know.”

