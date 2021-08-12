Man killed in shooting at Motel 6 on Delk Road

Aug. 12—A Marietta man was shot and killed Thursday morning on the breezeway outside of a room at the Motel 6 at Delk Road and I-75 in Marietta, police say.

At about 8:05 a.m., Marietta Police received a 911 call about a man with a gunshot wound at the motel, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Officers arrived at the motel within a minute of the report, and found 38-year-old Quintom Mosley lying on the outdoor breezeway outside room 503.

Mosley was then rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

"He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported," McPhilamy said.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police had not identified a motive.