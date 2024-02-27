A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Mount Airy on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Kirby Avenue just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. They found a man who had been shot inside the location. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

The man was later identified as Sylvester Lawson III.

Lawson was the second man shot to death in Cincinnati on Monday. Jerry Spencer, 42, was found shot to death in a vehicle in Avondale about 5 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released in either shooting.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in shooting in Mount Airy