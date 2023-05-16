Man killed in shooting near Clifton hotel

A man critically hurt in a shooting outside a Clifton hotel on Monday night died overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

His name was not immediately released Tuesday morning as Cincinnati police homicide detectives join the investigation.

Cincinnati police said the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3300 block of Central Parkway.

The victim underwent surgery as soon as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said early Tuesday.

Another victim showed up at The Christ Hospital around 11:20 p.m.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report

