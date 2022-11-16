Man killed in shooting near Durham Tech. Police are investigating.

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue after 7:30 p.m. to find an unidentified man who had been shot, a news release from police said.

The area is less than a half a mile from Durham Technical Community College and near N.C. Central University.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

There were no identifying details about the man, nor about what led to the shooting.

According to the city’s latest data on gun violence this year, there have been 650 shootings in Durham in which 214 people were shot, 35 of them fatally.

Durham Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who believes they have information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 28136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.