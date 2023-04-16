Man killed in shooting near Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society festival

A young man died after he shot Saturday afternoon in proximity of the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Society festival.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Valentine and Princeton avenues, which is less than a block from the festival.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was not random and that those involved knew each other.

Fresno County Sheriff’s public information officer Tony Botti emphasized that the shooting was not related to the Cambodian Buddhist Society’s festival. Deputies, however, do believe some involved in shooting may have ended up at the event afterward.

“We want to keep the community at ease,” Botti said. “It had nothing to do with the event. It’s not like someone showed up to try to target people there and started shooting for no reason.

“This just happen to be in proximity of where some people who didn’t like each other got into it and shots were fired.”

No arrests have yet been made.

Because suspects in the shooting might’ve gone into the festival, deputies were trying to control to flow of those leaving the event.

The sheriff’s office said the young man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department at 559-600-8208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.