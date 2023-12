MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a shooting just after midnight Monday.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Tchulahoma east of the Memphis airport at 12:20 a.m.

They found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect was known to the victim.

