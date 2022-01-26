Peoria police searching for suspect after man is fatally shot near elementary school

One person died following a shooting Tuesday morning near Oasis Elementary School in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police responded to the report of the shooting about 4 a.m. near 78th Drive and Sweetwater Avenue, Officer Andrew Oehlwein of the Peoria Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by the Peoria Fire-Medical Department where he died from his injuries.

Details of the victim's identity have not been released.

Oehlwein said police believe it is an isolated incident. There is an ongoing investigation and there are no known suspects so far, Oehlwein said. Surveillance video taken from the neighborhood shows someone driving a white SUV, which police believe may belong to the suspect. The white SUV was seen pulling a trailer with a gray car on it in front of the victim's vehicle, police said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic in the area has been affected as 78th Drive is closed in both directions from Sweetwater Avenue to Windrose Drive.

School drop-off was impacted in the morning due to the restrictions, but according to Erin Dunsey, communications manager of the Peoria Unified School District, families were notified about the closure and school began on time.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

