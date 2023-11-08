Man killed in shooting near River Des Peres, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man died in a shooting Tuesday along the River Des Peres in south St. Louis. One suspect has been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the river just before the 5 p.m. hour Tuesday.

Police have closed off a stretch of River Des Peres Boulevard near Gravois Avenue while investigating.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet disclosed any additional information on the victim or suspect at this time.

