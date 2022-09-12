Man killed in shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle

A man is dead after a shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle, the Seattle Police Department announced.

SPD said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lenora Street in a tweet at 8:45 p.m.

At 8:54 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound 7th Avenue at Lenora Street was blocked for police activity.

Police are searching for the shooter as homicide detectives respond to the scene.

