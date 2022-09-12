Man killed in shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle

A man is dead after a shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle, the Seattle Police Department announced.

SPD said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lenora Street in a tweet at 8:45 p.m.

The victim in the shooting has been declared deceased. Homicide detectives are responding. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 12, 2022

At 8:54 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound 7th Avenue at Lenora Street was blocked for police activity.

UPDATE: SB on 7th Ave blocked at Lenora St. Seek alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 12, 2022

Police are searching for the shooter as homicide detectives respond to the scene.

