Man killed in shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle
A man is dead after a shooting near Seattle’s Denny Triangle, the Seattle Police Department announced.
SPD said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lenora Street in a tweet at 8:45 p.m.
The victim in the shooting has been declared deceased. Homicide detectives are responding. More information when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 12, 2022
At 8:54 p.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound 7th Avenue at Lenora Street was blocked for police activity.
UPDATE: SB on 7th Ave blocked at Lenora St. Seek alternate routes.
— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 12, 2022
Police are searching for the shooter as homicide detectives respond to the scene.
