Man killed in shooting near Thea’s Park in Tacoma identified by medical examiner

A 30-year-old man who was shot and killed last month near a waterfront park in downtown Tacoma was identified Monday by the medical examiner.

Tenisio Fiamate, of Lakewood, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Tacoma Police Department has said Fiamate and a 26-year-old man were shot in the early hours of July 31 near the 400 block of Dock Street.

The two men transported themselves in a private vehicle to a local hospital. The next day, police announced Fiamate had died, and that they were now investigating the incident as a homicide. The younger man was released from the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing. Police have released little information about the circumstances of the shooting, and it’s still unclear whether the two victims knew each other.