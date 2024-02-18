Man killed after shooting at North Natomas home, Sacramento homicide detectives say

One man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting at a North Natomas home that Sacramento police are investigating as a homicide.

Police and fire personnel were called just after 3 a.m. to the home on the 2300 block of Burberry Way in Natomas Park for a report of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Despite life-saving efforts, Gamble said, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is expected to be released later by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Gamble said no suspects were in custody and that the shooting remains under investigation.

This is the second homicide in 24 hours that Sacramento police were investigating where a gunshot victim was found in a northwest residential neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting before 3 a.m. Saturday and found a man with one gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the intersection of Edmonton and Northstead drives in the Northgate area. The victim died at a hospital.