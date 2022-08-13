Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. on Sumter Avenue near Rozzelles Ferry Eoad. CMPD says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. MEDIC pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the scene and ask anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS.

This story is ongoing. Return here as more information becomes available.

