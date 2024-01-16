Man killed in shooting outside Dayton rec center ID'd

Jan. 16—A man who died in a shooting Friday afternoon outside the Greater Dayton Recreation Center has been identified.

Isaiah Murray, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate. As of Tuesday morning no one has been arrested in the shooting, the department confirmed.

It's not clear if a suspect has been identified. A media spokesperson said the department is not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Officers responded to West Third Street and and South Orchard Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he was pulling into the parking lot when he heard gunfire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

"There was just a shooting," he said. "Somebody definitely got shot. It looked like the guy shot him, he went down and then the guy shot him again."

Numerous shots were fired, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Friday. Crews found multiple cases in the parking and round hit a window at the rec center.

The shooting caused the rec center and Roosevelt Elementary School to go on lockdown while police attempted to track a suspect.

"Roosevelt Elementary entered a precautionary shelter-in-place at approximately 12:30 p.m. after an incident occurred at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center," said Dayton Public Schools Interim Superintendent David Lawrence. "At this time, police have informed the district that there is no threat to the building. While the incident did not occur on school property, the school remains in a shelter-in-place, and all students are safe and accounted for."

The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Johns said there were reports of people running away from the scene, but it was not clear if they were connected to the shooting.