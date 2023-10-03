Man killed in shooting at Phoenix apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Phoenix on Monday night, police said.

At about 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Rayshaun Tyree McCune, with multiple gunshot wounds.

McCune did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Phoenix detectives took over the investigation, which was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in the case.

No other information was released as of Tuesday morning.

