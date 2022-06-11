Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

A male victim was killed in a shooting on Friday evening in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xdmykRAYTj — Sarafina James (@SarafinaWPXI) June 11, 2022

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS were called to the 400 block of Parklow Street at 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said the male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A witness told police the male was shot after a dispute. Detectives processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for the latest details.

TRENDING NOW:

Heinz Field announces policies for 2022 Kenny Chesney concert Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopens after truck overturned inside 2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Group petitioning for DOJ to reopen Pittsburgh immigration court six weeks after closing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts