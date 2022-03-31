Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood

A man died as the result of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Kingsboro Street at Pasadena Street.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired and found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Kingsboro St. at Pasadena St. on Mount Washington just before 6:15 p.m. An adult male was taken to the hospital where he later died.



Major Crimes detectives are investigating.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/9R78S9khYO pic.twitter.com/juImd2vKOS — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 30, 2022

Detectives from Major Crimes are investigating.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

TRENDING NOW:

Court proceedings begin for suspect in murder of Uber driver Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis Wild chase: Man accused of stealing car, nearly hitting officer and K-9, slamming into SUV VIDEO: Man behind bars after reportedly threatening to blow up St. Clair Hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts