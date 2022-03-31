Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

A man died as the result of a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Kingsboro Street at Pasadena Street.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired and found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives from Major Crimes are investigating.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

TRENDING NOW:

Court proceedings begin for suspect in murder of Uber driver Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis Wild chase: Man accused of stealing car, nearly hitting officer and K-9, slamming into SUV VIDEO: Man behind bars after reportedly threatening to blow up St. Clair Hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories