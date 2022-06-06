Man killed in shooting at Portsmouth shopping center, police say

A man was killed in a shooting at a Portsmouth shopping center Monday, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting at the William Court II shopping mall in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. Dispatch said the call came in just after 5 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Additional details were not immediately available.

