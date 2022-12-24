Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say

A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say.

Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not release any identifying information about the victim or the suspect connected to this incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

