Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say.
Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police did not release any identifying information about the victim or the suspect connected to this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
Funeral home owner killed in crash carried through streets of city he loved one more time
Man charged with murder after shooting, home invasion in west Georgia neighborhood
Police are continuing to investigate.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: