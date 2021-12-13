Man killed in shooting in residential area of Pompano Beach

A man was killed in a Monday morning shooting in a residential area of Pompano Beach.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7 a.m. emergency dispatchers were called about a man injured in a shooting in the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

The man, who was discovered outside, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for up to $5,000 by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

