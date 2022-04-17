Man killed in shooting, Richland County deputies say

One man was killed Saturday in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to a shooting on Longwood Drive. The gunfire was reported in the area near the intersection with Shop Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot in the upper body, according to the release. The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the homicide. Information was not available about if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.