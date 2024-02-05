Man killed in shooting at Rochester shopping center parking lot

Feb. 4—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a shopping center parking lot Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3.

At about 2:12 p.m., on Saturday, Olmsted County Dispatch received a report of multiple shots fired at 1201 Broadway Ave. S, near the Chic-fil-A store. Police found a man was shot and transported to the emergency department at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Life-saving measures were performed at the hospital, but the man died there, according to an RPD statement.

Two men, Jose Gutierrez Ojeda and Isaac Gutierrez, are in custody, according to RPD. Both men are being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention center awaiting arraignment. Gutierrez is being held on a charge of second-degree murder; Gutierrez Ojeda is being held on felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred preceding the shooting. No other information is available to the public at this moment.