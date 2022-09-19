Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m.

At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement with injuries consistent with a shooting.

Clement later died, according to investigators.

Police said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lt. Crews or Detective Everett at 704-638-5333.

