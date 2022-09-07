Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building

A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex.

On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies said it appears that the victim and the man who lives in the apartment knew each other.

Members of the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

